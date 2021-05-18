Radius Garden Root Slayer Shovel for $53

That's $3 under our March mention and the best we've seen, and most stores such as Amazon and Walmart charge over $60. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- It's available via pickup in limited ZIP codes; otherwise, shipping adds around $9.
- sharpened Inverted-V edge
- blade made of powder-coated carbon steel
- Model: 22011
Save on wood chippers, a tiller, an auger, a snow blower, and fogger machines. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SuperHandy Tiller Cultivator for $77.90 (low by $102).
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Apply coupon code "DNLAWN" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
Most sellers charge around $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-grip handle
- arched, saw-tooth blade cuts straight or curved trenches
- Model: 2917200
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sharpened Inverted-V edge
- blade made of powder-coated carbon steel
- Model: 22011
