Apply coupon code "USBISON11" to get this price. It's $52 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Umidigi-US-Official via eBay.
- In Yellow or Orange.
- 48MP matrix quad camera; 24MP selfie
- 6.3" 2340 x 1080 FHD screen
- GSM/WCDMA/FDD-LTE
- IP68/IP69K waterproof ratings
- underwater camera
- Model: UMIDIGI Bison
Apply code "NEW-A100" to save $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blackview Global Store via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Media Tek Helio P70 octacore processor
- dual sim
- 8.0 + 12MP camera
- 6.67" screeen
- Android 11
- Model: Blackview A100
Pre-order the just-announced
Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
That's $12 below our mention from June and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $162 more for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It comes with a 30-day warranty, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core)
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model:
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vitam Amo via Amazon.
- Self-adhesive
- Model: D-Black-001
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
That is the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gold Style 1 at this price.
- 19 tools: 4 spoke wrench sizes, 2 Phillips head screwdrivers, 2 flathead screwdrivers, universal chain tool, and more
- includes tool flask
- Model: 16192
