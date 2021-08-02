Rovsun 3L Vertical Stainless Steel Sausage Stuffer for $50

That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Yallstore via eBay.
- 4 sausage tube sizes
- Model: RTK-3L
It's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- made from all natural clay material free from lead, cadmium, or fillers
- microwave- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees F
- measures 14.4" x 10.5" x 7"
- Model: 99600
Coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" makes this the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Dark Brown/Beige.
- measures 16.9" x 18.9" x 33.7", with a 28.9" seat height
- solid rubberwood frame
- upholstered foam-cushioned seat and back
- Model: GHSTL-1511
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Carote via Amazon.
- non-stick cast aluminum interior
- Bakelite handle
- oven safe to 350°F
- Model: TJ8128
Use coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" to make this a low by $69. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Navy. You can also get it in Gray for $211 after coupon.
- measures 47" x 15.5" x 38.3"
- 2 cabinets, each with an adjustable shelf
- 2 drawers
- built-in 9-bottle wine rack
- 2 hanging stemware storage racks
- center open storage area
- Model: FWC20121
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors/sizes (12-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
That's a low today by $17 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes ice cream maker, scoop, spade, and recipe book
- measures 11.38" in diameter
- makes 1 to 2 servings
- Model: 5255870
That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of over half off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- dishwasher safe
- measures about 5" x 5" x 6" each
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 tools: 4 spoke wrench sizes, 2 Phillips head screwdrivers, 2 flathead screwdrivers, universal chain tool, and more
- includes tool flask
- Model: 16192
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
