Nite Guard Solar Electronic Pest Repeller for $17 for members

Get this price via coupon code "AUG03". It's the best we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Shipping adds $3.57. Choose pickup or free delivery over $50 if you can, but it's very limited by ZIP.
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "GER9PI5C" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Giaradise via Amazon.
- 2-in-1 flat nozzle
- one-button dumping
- double filter
- USB charging
- Model: KB-1903
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "507UIZ5L" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 4' x 50' in Black, Brown, or Dark Green at this price.
- The 6' x 50' Dark Green option drops to $27.59 with the same clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Deerlux via Amazon.
- made of 150 GSM UV protected non-recycled hdpe fabric
- brass grommets
- purports to provide 90% visibility blockage
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Apply coupon code "AUG03" to save 15% off full-priced items as an Ace Rewards member. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 tools: 4 spoke wrench sizes, 2 Phillips head screwdrivers, 2 flathead screwdrivers, universal chain tool, and more
- includes tool flask
- Model: 16192
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "407WSPR6" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RIDOFUGB via Amazon.
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- each page can be reused more than 500 times
- includes smart notebook, frixion pen, and premium cloth
- Model: A5-Planner-01
Clip the $9 off on page coupon and apply code "DI5IAPPT" for a total savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lerekam via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- 40 LEDs each
- 3 brightness modes
- solor or USB rechargeable
- ground stake or wall mount (hardware included)
- Model: Spotlights-C2
