Moukey External Camera Interview Microphone for $11

Code "Eastardeals50" makes this the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Eastar
- dual microphone core
- headphone jack
- Model: MK0168
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to get the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- shock mount
- high-density filter sponge
- 3.5mm TRS cable for cameras, recorders, and camcorders
- 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphone, tablets, and Mac
- leather bag included
- Model: MCM-1
Apply coupon code "QATSRZ45" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit product page to view full list of compatible cameras.
- Sold by GlorypeaceUS via Amazon.
- 3,600mAh battery
- 600° pan
- IPX4 water resistant
- Model: iSteady Pro3
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
Use coupon code "AFFDN25" to get it for $32 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at SIRUI USA
- Lightweight, supports up to 33-lb. load
- Semi-automatic leg angle adjustment button
- Low angle design feature
- Arca Swiss compatible
- Model: AM-223+B00K
Apply coupon code "9ZBTFHSH" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MT Penny via Amazon.
- Bluetooth remote
- Carry bag
- Adjustable height
- 360-degree ball head
- Model: PMLT01H
You'd pay at least $415 for the same items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes DJI Pocket 2 camera, SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD, Pgytech carrying case, and Ulanzi MT-11 tripod
- camera includes 3-axis gimbal, four microphones, 64MP photo, and 8x zoom
- Model: CP.OS.00000146.01 C
Apply coupon code "MOUKEYDEALS30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- low noise
- stereo
Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $7. Buy Now at Eastar
- AC6922A amplifier chip
- RCA connectors
- 12V3A power supply
- USB input
- auto search FM
- music treble / bass adjustment
- Model: MAMP2
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- XLR and TRS input
- up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- micro USB charging port
- Model: EM1
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "NZPQGFFG" to half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Sold by WGWDirect via Amazon.
- 4-liter capacuty
- measures 10.5" x 7" x 11.5" overall
- foaming technology and vertical fans
- rotating lock with click
- built-in semiconductor refrigeration chip
- 100% Freon-free
- 110V AC charger and 12V DC charger
- CE, FCC, and ETL approved
- Model: F4
Clip the on-page coupon to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- backlit 4-digit LED display
- measures 8.39" x 3.15" x 5.9" overall
- functions as a constant voltage source (CV) or operates as a constant current (CC) source
- coarse and fine adjustment knobs
- 5V/2A USB interface
- includes output power cord and input power cord
- Model: DP01
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|49%
|--
|$11
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register