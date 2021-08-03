Moukey 6.5" Portable Karaoke Machine with Wired Mic for $35
Eastar · 25 mins ago
Moukey 6.5" Portable Karaoke Machine with Wired Mic
$35 $47
free shipping

Apply code "Moukeydeals25" to save $12. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • equipped with wireless and AUX input
  • remote control
  • supports TF card and USB
  • Model: MPS2
Details
Comments
  • Code "Moukeydeals25"
  • Expires 8/29/2021
    Published 25 min ago
