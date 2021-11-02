Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" for a savings of $26, making it $36 less than buying direct from the manufacturer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by marshydro via eBay.
- 1,000-watt
- full-spectrum
- Model: MZ-TS-1000W-342LED
The $5 clip coupon on the product page cuts it to $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by US Buy via Amazon.
- 3.94" x 3.94" x 1.97"
- Suitable for 20-25 square meters of irrigation area
- Every nozzle could be adjust individually
- 4mm inner diameter
- Saves up to 70% more water over traditional spray heads
- Model: 305253803058
Clip the $50 coupon and apply code "232TF5AM" for a savings of $91. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Luckytuo via Amazon.
- foldable
- USB-A output
- 10 connectors
- 8mm DC adapter
- 3.5mm DC adapter
- Model: SP60
It's a low by $10 as most stores charge $100 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- portable
- Model: FG-16
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- effectively kills moles without drawing blood
- Model: 0363210
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "50NEWPOW" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NewpowDirect via Amazon.
- dimmable (dimmer sold separately)
- 23 plastic bulbs with 2 spares
- 2,200K color temperature
- waterproof
- 60 lumens
Save on grass seed, fertilizer, and insect killer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix 7-lb. Bag for $20.77 (a low by $2).
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $84.94. That's $5 under our last mention and a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fireside Outdoor via Amazon.
- It folds down to such a small size and is only 3.2 lbs.
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- can be used to check tires on trucks and large SUVs
- Model: 35110
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-hole side measures 2" x 3.5"
- Model: 640-2006-0000
Apply coupon code "WD3J8S8U" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Tenyooh via Amazon, and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
- measures temperature and humidity
- 209-foot wireless transmission
- 24-hour weather forecast
- remote sensor
- LCD display
- alarm clock
- Model: WS0001
Apply coupon code "80C7LNZX" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to seven weeks to arrive.
- contains green tea, glacier water, aloe, jojoba seed oil, volcanic mud, and tea tree oil
- Model: greentea
