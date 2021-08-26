Kyvol Cybovac D6 Robot Vacuuming & Mopping Cleaner for $149

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 3000Pa of suction
- intelligent mapping
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: CY80-J4CK50N
Clip the $110 off coupon and apply code "97KFX632" for a savings of $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- The V50 model drops to $103.99 after the same coupon code.
- Sold by Sysperl Official Store via Amazon.
- Z-shape cleaning path
- lidar navigation
- home mapping
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- remote control
- Model: X60
Clip the $50 off on page coupon and apply code "19BCRVDX" for a savings of $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
It's a savings of $122 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- rechargeable battery
- four attachments
- built-in LED lighting
- dual low/high power settings
- wall-mounted charging station
- Model: 138423
Clip the $32 off on-page coupon and apply code "75ONAG4G" for a savings of $192. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHFY-US via Amazon.
- washable HEPA filter
- hard floor & carpet mode
- up to 60-minute run time
- Model: RVVC1001
Get discounts on select cordless stick vacuums, air purifiers, and hair dryers,. Plus, some of these items include a free gift valued up to $75. Buy Now at Dyson
- Pictured is the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $249.99 ($100 off).
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "G7XWABF6" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by VineePower via Amazon.
- 6KPa suction
- Up to 30 minutes of run time
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Clip the $80 off coupon on the product page to drop it $32 under our mention from last October and at the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- It uses hardwood pellets (not included).
- temps up to 950°
- stainless steel construction
- measures 19.75" x 15.5" x 31"
- includes safe handle oven door, safe handle removable fuel tray, stainless steel pizza peel, removable pizza/baking stone, stainless steel dough scraper, stainless steel scoop, and removable stainless steel slotted grill with drip tray.
- Model: PZG100
Apply coupon code "25Q2JF4Q" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by VisionMagic via Amazon.
- Bluetooth
- extends up to 10.2"
- folds to compact size
- joystick, zoom, and orientation controls
- wide compatibility (check product page for specific models)
- Model: A-SM108
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
Sign In or Register