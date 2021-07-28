Eastar Beginner Portable Electric Piano for $296
Donner · 48 mins ago
Eastar Beginner Portable Electric Piano
$296 $370
free shipping

Use coupon code "E20" for $74 off and a low by $29. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • MP3 and MIDI ports
  • 88 weighted keys
  • touch controls
  • sustain pedal
  • music stand
  • Model: EP-120
  • Code "E20"
  • Expires 8/27/2021
