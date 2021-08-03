Donner Sheet Music Stand with Light for $14

Apply coupon code "DMS" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Donner
- metal
- adjustable height 20.5" to 48.5"
- foldable
- carrying bag
- Model: DMS-1
Apply coupon code "ED30" for a savings of $129. Buy Now at Donner
- 225 timbre
- 8" durable all-mesh drumhead
- Model: DED-200
Apply coupon code "DDP10" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at Donner
- 3 pedals
- 88-key weighted keyboard
- Model: DDP-100
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Apply coupon code "UK60" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Donner
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- maple wood body with African natowood neck
- includes bag, strap, strings, tuner, picks, polishing cloth
- Model: DUS-10N
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
Apply coupon code "D1048" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- each cable measures 6" long
- right-angle plug
Coupon code "Eastardeals50" takes 50% off and bags a low by a buck. Buy Now at Eastar
- baroque-style fingering
- enlarged mouthpiece
- made of ABS plastic
- thumb rest
- key of C
- Model: ERS-21BN
That's the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at Adorama
- Add this item to your cart to see this price.
- single cutaway body
- slim C mahogany neck
- 2-way truss rod
- side-mounted preamp and tuner
- solid spruce top
- torrefied merbau fingerboard
- Model: DAPCSG200DCBAP
Apply coupon code "DFM" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner
- LED lights
- sound activated function
- variable light modes
- 1 wired and 1 wireless remote
- can be used as a disinfecting fogger
- Model: DFM-500
Apply coupon code "micstand" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- aluminum allow and ABS plastic
- 180° adjustable
- adjustable height from 7" to 10.4"
- non-slip
Apply coupon code "BK20" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable
- Model: MPFBK5
Apply coupon code "DY30" to get $15 under our mention from April and save $31. Buy Now at Donner
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "P6ELGN9D" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard 54''x 31'' at this price.
- Sold by Charlotte US via Amazon.
- Houstin TiO2 coating
- 10 bones/spines
- wide compatibility
- umbrella style
- blocks 99% of UV rays
- Model: W-54-FBA-sheild
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
