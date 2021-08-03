Donner 500W Fog Machine for $25
Donner · 32 mins ago
Donner 500W Fog Machine
$25 $50
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DFM" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • LED lights
  • sound activated function
  • variable light modes
  • 1 wired and 1 wireless remote
  • can be used as a disinfecting fogger
  • Model: DFM-500
  • Code "DFM"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
