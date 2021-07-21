Donner 21" Soprano Ukulele for $25
Eastar · 24 mins ago
Donner 21" Soprano Ukulele
$25 $50
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Ukulele50" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Eastar

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
  • maple body
  • nylon Strings
  • 12 silver nickel frets
  • Model: DUS-10B
  • Code "Ukulele50"
  • Expires 8/19/2021
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
Popularity: 1/5
