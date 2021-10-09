It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- It requires three AA Batteries (included).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping charges, which run about $11. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- LED illuminated eyes
- moving mouth and hat
- sound effects
- 36" tall
- Model: 9330-36727
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Kohl's charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store (where it's available) or pay $8.95 more to get it shipped. Otherwise, it's the best price we found by $15. Buy Now at Hallmark.com
- Plus Crown Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- lights up and plays music and sounds
- measures 2.97" W x 1.48" H x 3.61" D
- battery operated (included)
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hook and loop closure
Get an early start on your holiday decorating with savings on Christmas trees, lights, and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more ship free, as do select items under $45 (as marked); otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
- Pictured is the Astella 6-Foot Douglas Fir Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $70 (low by $9).
Save on nearly 800 festive inflatables. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Friendly Boo Ghost Lawn Inflatable for $37.99 ($2 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $34, and a venti savings of $235 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Apply coupon code "41MC4NJ1" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yuhongda via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- 156 LEDs
- motion sensor
- Model: S80
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Apply coupon code "30JK6IZ7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by No So Special via Amazon.
- water- and scratch-proof
- washable
- Model: GSODC-FS-SC-002
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|33%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register