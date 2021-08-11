Budweiser Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $22
eBay · 26 mins ago
Budweiser Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$22 $35
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this price; it's $5 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay
  • Available in Bud Light for $24.60 after coupon too.
  • 30-ft. connection
  • Model: BL-BBS-002
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
