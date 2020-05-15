Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Powermate PM2200i Inverter Portable Generator
$316 $639
free shipping

That's $23 under our April mention of a refurbished unit and the lowest price we could find today by $43. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Generac via eBay.
Features
  • can connect with another 2000-watt inverter to double your output power
  • 80cc 4-stroke engine
  • 12V DC and 1.5A USB outlets
  • 2200 starting watts; 1700 running watts
  • up to 10.75 hours run time
  • Model: PM2200i
  • Published 29 min ago
expired
eBay · 2 wks ago
Refurb Powermate PM2200i Inverter Portable Generator
$339 $639
free shipping

That's $218 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Generac via eBay.
  • A 2-year warranty applies.
Features
  • can connect with another 2000-watt inverter to double your output power
  • 80cc 4-stroke engine
  • 12V DC and 1.5A USB outlets
  • 2200 starting watts; 1700 running watts
  • Up to 10.75 hours run time
  • Model: PM2200i
