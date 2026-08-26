Best Buy is offering savings across LG Sound Suite home theater packages, with discounts reaching $300 on bundles that combine a soundbar, subwoofer, and wireless speakers. One package pairs the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with the W7 wireless subwoofer for $1,499.98, down from $1,599.98. Larger multi-speaker bundles are also discounted, giving shoppers flexibility to build out a Dolby Atmos setup at a lower combined price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy