This Philips stereo system is $30 off its regular price at Amazon. It combines an 80W speaker setup with a built-in CD player, USB playback, FM radio, and Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast for broadcasting to compatible speakers. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 80W RMS output with 2-way bookshelf speakers
- 4" woofers and 0.75" tweeters with bass-reflex ports
- Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast support for wireless streaming
- Built-in CD player supports CD, CD-R/RW, and MP3 CDs
- USB playback supports MP3, WAV, WMA, and FLAC files
- Includes FM digital radio, remote control, clock, and sleep timer
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Published 21 min ago
Verified 9 min ago
Best Buy is offering savings across LG Sound Suite home theater packages, with discounts reaching $300 on bundles that combine a soundbar, subwoofer, and wireless speakers. One package pairs the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with the W7 wireless subwoofer for $1,499.98, down from $1,599.98. Larger multi-speaker bundles are also discounted, giving shoppers flexibility to build out a Dolby Atmos setup at a lower combined price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sound bars, wireless subwoofers, and wireless spatial speakers included
- Dolby Atmos support on select soundbars and speakers
- Some speakers offer Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility
- Packages range from single soundbar and subwoofer bundles to multi-speaker setups
- Excludes clearance and open-box items
This Energy Take Classic 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is now just $219 at Adorama when you apply the promo code "JHCE5839" at checkout. It's $80 cheaper than what you'd pay at Amazon. Plus, shipping is free. This bundle includes a 200-watt subwoofer, a center channel speaker, and four satellite speakers, giving buyers a complete surround sound setup in one purchase. Buy Now at Adorama
- 5.1 channel home theater speaker system with high-gloss black finish
- 200-watt subwoofer with an 8" driver and front-firing port
- Center and satellite speakers with a 3" poly-titanium woofer and 0.75" aluminum-dome tweeter
- Ribbed Elliptical Surround woofer design for low distortion
- Includes subwoofer, center speaker, and four satellite speakers
- Backed by a 5-year limited warranty
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Tankless under-sink reverse osmosis systems are worth considering if your cabinet space is limited and you want filtered water on demand without a bulky storage tank, and the 2.3:1 pure-to-drain ratio is notably more efficient than older RO systems that can waste 3 to 4 gallons per gallon filtered. Apply coupon code "XFXEBPWZ" for a savings of $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Philips-exclusive professional intelligent flushing modes
- dual-cycle fresh water refresh system
- 0.0001-micron multi-stage system
- optimized dual-filter design
- Model: Philips AUT9340/37
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|13%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
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