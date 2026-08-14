Best Buy is offering savings across LG Sound Suite home theater packages, with discounts reaching $300 on bundles that combine a soundbar, subwoofer, and wireless speakers. One package pairs the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with the W7 wireless subwoofer for $1,499.98, down from $1,599.98. Larger multi-speaker bundles are also discounted, giving shoppers flexibility to build out a Dolby Atmos setup at a lower combined price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sound bars, wireless subwoofers, and wireless spatial speakers included
- Dolby Atmos support on select soundbars and speakers
- Some speakers offer Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility
- Packages range from single soundbar and subwoofer bundles to multi-speaker setups
- Excludes clearance and open-box items
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This Energy Take Classic 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is now just $219 at Adorama when you apply the promo code "JHCE5839" at checkout. It's $80 cheaper than what you'd pay at Amazon. Plus, shipping is free. This bundle includes a 200-watt subwoofer, a center channel speaker, and four satellite speakers, giving buyers a complete surround sound setup in one purchase. Buy Now at Adorama
- 5.1 channel home theater speaker system with high-gloss black finish
- 200-watt subwoofer with an 8" driver and front-firing port
- Center and satellite speakers with a 3" poly-titanium woofer and 0.75" aluminum-dome tweeter
- Ribbed Elliptical Surround woofer design for low distortion
- Includes subwoofer, center speaker, and four satellite speakers
- Backed by a 5-year limited warranty
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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