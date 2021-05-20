Sylvania Light Up Bluetooth Speaker System for $30
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sylvania Light Up Bluetooth Speaker System
$30 $60
free shipping

That's $5 less than you'd pay at your local Lowe's, although other major retailers charge $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • auto light effects
  • 2.1-channel stereo
  • RCA inputs
  • 3.5mm output
  • built-in amp
  • volume, bass, & treble controls
  • Model: SHTIB1060-BT
