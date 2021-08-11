Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses for $50
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Oakley Men's Valve Sunglasses
$50 $62
free shipping

Us coupon code "DN811AM-4999-FS" for an extra $12 off and a low by $9. Plus, the same coupon yields free shipping, saving another $6.95 on orders under $75. Buy Now at Proozy

Tips
  • In Polished Black/Black Iridium or Polished Black/Red Iridium.
Features
  • block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays and blue light up to 400nm
  • stress-resistant frame
  • 3-point fit
  • Model: OO9236
  • Code "DN811AM-4999-FS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
AgentX
I have ordered 2 different pair in 2 different orders. Both came well packaged and in the original Oakley box. Everything is there. Love these sunglasses.
Only thing is that shipping isn't fast. Usually takes about a week after placing the order.
22 min ago

