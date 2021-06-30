Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-Pack for $170
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-Pack
$170 $350
free shipping

That's $80 under the best price we could find for a similar new one, although most retailers charge around $300 or more. It's the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
  • 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • compatible with any internet provider
  • Model: MK63-100NAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Wireless Networking eBay Netgear
Refurbished Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 51% -- $170 Buy Now