Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-Pack for $170

That's $80 under the best price we could find for a similar new one, although most retailers charge around $300 or more. It's the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAR
Published 1 hr ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's $26 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Staples
- speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- can accommodate up to 25 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- single network name provides seamless room-to-room roaming throughout your home
- Model: MK62-100NAS
- UPC: 606449144581
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
That's $50 under our mention of a new unit from last August and $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. (For further comparison, most sellers charge at least $300.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- compatible with Alexa
- MU-MIMO
- download/transfer files at 10.8Gbps
- Model: RAX50-100NAS
Apply coupon code "JCOHAQWP" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Samoful via Amazon.
- 1,500-sq. ft. coverage
- supports WPS
- 4x4 MU-MIMO
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "MQJKZNNQ" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Meshforce WiFi via Amazon.
- dual-band
- covers up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- includes 3 mesh points
- Model: M1-3P
That is the lowest price we've seen by $20, and $13 under what you'd pay at Best Buy today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 8 external antennas
- Alexa and IFTTT compatible
- 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core processor
