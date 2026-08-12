At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
A set of four 10-foot poles for hanging string lights in a backyard or patio, typically used to keep lights elevated and evenly spaced without needing trees or permanent structures. Apply coupon code "7QA9PGB8" for a total savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable metal build prevents bending and wobbling
- High load-bearing capacity supports multiple light strings
- Space-saving design maximizes backyard and deck area
- Tool-free installation requires no additional assembly
- Versatile mounting on walls, fences, and eaves
This Monster smart accent light set drops to $19.19 when you click "redeem" on the on-page coupon or apply promo code "00M9DMKQTLOV". You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- App and voice assistant lighting control
- Customizable lighting scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
Outdoor string lights with individual color control per bulb (that's what the IC stands for) let you run dynamic patterns and effects rather than just a static color across the whole strand, which is the main advantage over basic RGB string lights. Apply coupon code "POOFZYUS" for a total savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 70 dynamic scene modes for year-round customization
- Bluetooth app and RF remote control operation
- IP67 waterproof rating for outdoor durability
- DIY installation with VHB tape and screw-clips
- Music sync mode with built-in microphone
At Amazon, get these 99-Foot 300-LED Warm White Fairy String Lights for $18. It's the best deal we've seen for these string lights. The 99-foot strand holds 300 warm white LEDs, and the included remote switches between 8 lighting modes plus a 6-hour daily auto-timer. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99-foot single strand with 300 warm white LEDs
- 8 lighting modes controlled by included remote
- 6-hour daily auto-timer function
- 2700 Kelvin warm white color temperature
- Low-voltage 30V design for indoor or outdoor use
- Includes plug and remote control
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
More Offers
Walmart offers the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $75. That's a $124 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100-ft. rope length, extendable up to 147 ft. per controller
- 60 addressable RGBICW LED pucks
- IP67 & IP65 weatherproof, UV-resistant
- Matter-compatible; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth control
- Cuttable in 16-ft. modular segments
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|73%
|--
|$65
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|62%
|--
|$75
|Check Price
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