This Monster smart accent light set drops to $19.19 when you click "redeem" on the on-page coupon or apply promo code "00M9DMKQTLOV". You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- App and voice assistant lighting control
- Customizable lighting scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
A set of four 10-foot poles for hanging string lights in a backyard or patio, typically used to keep lights elevated and evenly spaced without needing trees or permanent structures. Apply coupon code "7QA9PGB8" for a total savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable metal build prevents bending and wobbling
- High load-bearing capacity supports multiple light strings
- Space-saving design maximizes backyard and deck area
- Tool-free installation requires no additional assembly
- Versatile mounting on walls, fences, and eaves
Outdoor string lights with individual color control per bulb (that's what the IC stands for) let you run dynamic patterns and effects rather than just a static color across the whole strand, which is the main advantage over basic RGB string lights. Apply coupon code "POOFZYUS" for a total savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 70 dynamic scene modes for year-round customization
- Bluetooth app and RF remote control operation
- IP67 waterproof rating for outdoor durability
- DIY installation with VHB tape and screw-clips
- Music sync mode with built-in microphone
At Amazon, get these 99-Foot 300-LED Warm White Fairy String Lights for $18. It's the best deal we've seen for these string lights. The 99-foot strand holds 300 warm white LEDs, and the included remote switches between 8 lighting modes plus a 6-hour daily auto-timer. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99-foot single strand with 300 warm white LEDs
- 8 lighting modes controlled by included remote
- 6-hour daily auto-timer function
- 2700 Kelvin warm white color temperature
- Low-voltage 30V design for indoor or outdoor use
- Includes plug and remote control
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens 800-Light 32-Foot Plug-in RGB Outdoor Neon Strip Lights for $39.97. That's a $16 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 800 RGB LEDs with customizable color options
- 32-foot flexible strip for extended coverage
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
The Monster 60W True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is back at its best-ever price on Amazon. It's also a $20 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
This Monster Bluetooth speaker is $39.98, down from its regular price of $69.99. It's also at its lowest tracked price on Amazon. The speaker is IPX8 waterproof rated and can pair with a second unit for 120W of combined stereo sound. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
More Offers
Designed for outdoor use, these ground-level LED strips run 50 feet and support RGBIC lighting, meaning different colors can display simultaneously along the strip rather than one solid color at a time — useful if you want more dynamic lighting for a patio, walkway, or yard setup. Buy Now at Walmart
- 50-foot length with 18V power adapter
- RGBICWW multicolor and warm white displays
- App, voice, and controller lighting management
- Custom scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
- Weather-resistant design with versatile mounting
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|20%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$40 (exp 4 wks ago)
|$40
|Check Price
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