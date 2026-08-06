Outdoor string lights with individual color control per bulb (that's what the IC stands for) let you run dynamic patterns and effects rather than just a static color across the whole strand, which is the main advantage over basic RGB string lights. Apply coupon code "POOFZYUS" for a total savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 70 dynamic scene modes for year-round customization
- Bluetooth app and RF remote control operation
- IP67 waterproof rating for outdoor durability
- DIY installation with VHB tape and screw-clips
- Music sync mode with built-in microphone
A set of four 10-foot poles for hanging string lights in a backyard or patio, typically used to keep lights elevated and evenly spaced without needing trees or permanent structures. Apply coupon code "7QA9PGB8" for a total savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable metal build prevents bending and wobbling
- High load-bearing capacity supports multiple light strings
- Space-saving design maximizes backyard and deck area
- Tool-free installation requires no additional assembly
- Versatile mounting on walls, fences, and eaves
At Amazon, get these 99-Foot 300-LED Warm White Fairy String Lights for $18. It's the best deal we've seen for these string lights. The 99-foot strand holds 300 warm white LEDs, and the included remote switches between 8 lighting modes plus a 6-hour daily auto-timer. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99-foot single strand with 300 warm white LEDs
- 8 lighting modes controlled by included remote
- 6-hour daily auto-timer function
- 2700 Kelvin warm white color temperature
- Low-voltage 30V design for indoor or outdoor use
- Includes plug and remote control
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens 800-Light 32-Foot Plug-in RGB Outdoor Neon Strip Lights for $39.97. That's a $16 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 800 RGB LEDs with customizable color options
- 32-foot flexible strip for extended coverage
Addlon's 100-foot run covers a full backyard perimeter, patio, or roofline without needing to chain multiple strands together, which is the main reason to pick this over a shorter set. At $17, that's $13 off the $30 list price. Apply coupon code "7OSWG98G" for a savings of $13.21. Buy Now at Amazon
- 50ft remote control range
- Automatic programmable timer settings
- Energy-efficient long-lasting LED bulbs
- Weather and shatter-resistant construction
- Connect up to 200ft from one plug
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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