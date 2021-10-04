It's a $46 drop from our brand-new Christmas mention and the best price we've seen for an unlocked unit. You'd pay at least $170 for a factory sealed phone elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone on another carrier. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Processor
- 6.6" Max Vision Display
- 48MP triple-lens rear camera & 8MP front camera
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (SD card support to 512GB)
- 802.11/ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAH30004US
It's a $20 drop from our May mention of an open-box unit and you'd pay $155 more for a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on a range of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Verizon Phone for $424.95 (low by $15).
That's a low by $6 and the 2nd-best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
