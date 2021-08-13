Motorola Moto E 32GB Android Smartphone for $79

Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" cuts the price on this phone – it's $41 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Blue.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 6.2" 720x1600 touchscreen
- 13MP camera
- Model: XT20521
That's a savings of $39 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
Get a new line on a qualified Unlimited plan to get this model free. That's a $300 value. Shop Now at Verizon
- Available in Grey.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor
- 6.7" FHD+ Max Vision display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP ultra wide angle rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Android 11
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
Save on consoles, controllers, games, headsets, and more. Get an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Nintendo Switch Lite for $143.20 via coupon (low by $56)
- Coupon use is limited to twice per account and a $100 max discount.
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter Spectrum
- supports up to 1,000Mbps
- one Ethernet port
- Model: MB8600
- UPC: 042822162221, 042822163204, 855631006170
