Designed for mid-sized rooms, the MOOKA B-D02L filters airborne dust, pollen, and odors and suits renters or homeowners who want basic air purification without spending much. Apply coupon code "P2EGA6SB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Covers up to 1076 sq ft
- H13 HEPA filter for better air quality
- Consumes low power for cost-effective use
- 4 timer settings and 4 fan modes
- Bright night light included
- Quiet during operation
- Model: B-D02L
At Amazon, get the Filtrete 14x36x1 MPR 700 Air Filter 6-Pack for $24.12 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best deal we could find by $31. Each filter is rated MPR 700, equivalent to MERV 8, and is designed to last up to 3 months. Buy Now at Amazon
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get this refurb Dyson TP4A Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan for $160. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
A compact plug-in air purifier works well for smaller spaces like a bedroom, bathroom, or office where you want basic air filtering without taking up floor space, and this one is currently $25 off its $50 list price. Apply coupon code "DCGKFZGW" to save half. Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact plug-in design for small spaces
- Negative ion technology refreshes indoor air
- Filter-free design
- Plug-and-play setup for any outlet
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors. Apply coupon code "DNPAWPRO" for an total savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- H13 True HEPA captures 99.97% pet dander and dust
- Capture 99.70% floating pet hair with 360° intake
- Auto-adjust fan using PM2.5 sensor with real-time display
- Model: AP-12 Pro
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|$40 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$40
|Buy Now
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