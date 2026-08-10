A compact plug-in air purifier works well for smaller spaces like a bedroom, bathroom, or office where you want basic air filtering without taking up floor space, and this one is currently $25 off its $50 list price. Apply coupon code "DCGKFZGW" to save half. Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compact plug-in design for small spaces
- Negative ion technology refreshes indoor air
- Filter-free design
- Plug-and-play setup for any outlet
At Amazon, get the Filtrete 14x36x1 MPR 700 Air Filter 6-Pack for $24.12 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best deal we could find by $31. Each filter is rated MPR 700, equivalent to MERV 8, and is designed to last up to 3 months. Buy Now at Amazon
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors. Apply coupon code "DNPAWPRO" for an total savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- H13 True HEPA captures 99.97% pet dander and dust
- Capture 99.70% floating pet hair with 360° intake
- Auto-adjust fan using PM2.5 sensor with real-time display
- Model: AP-12 Pro
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors, this air purifier is $180, a $170 reduction. Apply coupon code "AP10FLASHDEAL" to save. Buy Now at dreametech.com
- CADR rating of 220 cubic meters per hour
- H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles
- Coverage area up to 323 square feet
- Integrated air quality sensor with real-time display
- 22 decibels in sleep mode
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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