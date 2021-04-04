New
Monoprice · 19 mins ago
Strata Home by Monoprice 800W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker
$55 $70
free shipping

That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • digital LED touchscreen display
  • 41° to 212°F temperature range
  • 4-gallon maximum size
  • Model: 21594
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances Monoprice Monoprice
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 21% $42 (exp 1 yr ago) $55 Buy Now