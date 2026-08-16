Walmart offers the Milwaukee 150-lb. Fold Up Hand Truck for $37.92. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Folds flat for compact storage
- Telescoping handle extends up to 39" tall
- Includes a bungee cord to secure loads
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Published 21 min ago
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
This 50-piece Smart T pegboard set is $27.99, down from $79.97. The kit includes pegboard panels, rails, and various hook styles made from heavy-duty steel with an anti-rust coating, and mounts to drywall, studs, or concrete. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 50 pieces total for a complete wall storage system
- Made of heavy-duty steel with an anti-rust coating
- Includes pegboard panels, adjustable rails, and multiple hook styles
- Mounts to drywall, studs, or concrete with included hardware
- Suitable for garages, workshops, sheds, and laundry rooms
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Home Depot offers the Milwaukee Tool 7" Rafter Square 2-Pack for $19.97. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
This Milwaukee M12 RedLithium High Output 5.0Ah XC5.0 Battery Pack, which is compatible with more than 125 M12 cordless tools, is $63 less than Home Depot charges. It comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and ships free. Buy Now at eBay
- 25% more power than standard M12 XC batteries
- 5.0Ah extended runtime for longer performance
- Performs in extreme temperatures down to -18C
- Chemical-resistant housing protects against oils and greases
- Compatible with 125+ Milwaukee M12 cordless tools
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|23%
|--
|$38
|Buy Now
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