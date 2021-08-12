Milwaukee Shockwave 1/4" Insert Nutdriver 3-Pack for $2
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 1/4" Insert Nutdriver 3-Pack
$1.79 $1.99
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $10, and a buck lower than it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • designed for use with Milwaukee Shockwave magnetic bit tip holders
  • Model: 49-66-4512
