Milwaukee Shockwave 1/4" Insert Nutdriver 3-Pack for $2

That's the best deal we could find by $10, and a buck lower than it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- designed for use with Milwaukee Shockwave magnetic bit tip holders
- Model: 49-66-4512
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Get $100 off a range of Milwaukee tools with this purchase. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately.
- brushless motor
- full throttle in under one second
- 120mph output
- 2724-20
- Model: 2724-20
Check the on-page box to get the battery added for free – it's $15 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which add around $13.
- up to 55 ft-lb. max torque
- 200 rpm
- Model: 2557-20
Get a free tool worth up to $149. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The eligible items are listed as such (see below) and must be added to your cart separately.
- Choose from the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum, Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio, Milwaukee M18 Angle Grinder, Milwaukee M18 Circular Saw, Milwaukee M18 Lithium Ion Battery Pack, or Milwaukee M18 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool.
- Discount reflected in cart.
- 4-pole frameless motor
- Reciprocating saw
- Fold-away hook & 135-degree rotating head
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- 2 M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries
- delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque
- 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- 1-hour charger & contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's $20 under our last mention and a $20 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- ¼” quick release hex chuck
- Matrix Quick Connect system
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, impact driver attachments, & storage case
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
Over 275 items are discounted, including mechanic's tool sets, hammers, socket sets, screwdriver sets, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location and item.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 11-in-1 Screwdriver for $7.99. ($3 under local stores)
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- It's available in Moss or Brown
Save on a range of gear suited for a storm at Jurassic Park: lighting, bungee cords, fuel cans, extension cords, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location and item.
That's a $750 savings off list price. Plus, this orders qualifies for $50 Northern Tool gift card when you apply coupon code "277391". Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $13.74 shipping charge.
- for sanitation and disinfection of high-traffic public places
- Model: 101519
That's a savings of up to $300. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Get $100 off your choice select M18 Tool (search 7017486, 7790272, 7790231, 7008478, 2009062, 2474914, 2883874 on site for options on offer).
- Add-on and interchange tank
- Wide straps
- Adjustable pressure
- Up to 120 PSI and 25-foot spray distance
- Dual diaphragm pump
- Model: 2820-20PS
Most sellers charge over $80. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping (It's free to sign up.)
- Buy this with a tubing cutter for a $19 promotional discount (listed on the page).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2" jaw capacity
