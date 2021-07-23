Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Brushless Cordless Ratchet for $180

Check the on-page box to get the battery added for free – it's $15 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which add around $13.
- up to 55 ft-lb. max torque
- 200 rpm
- Model: 2557-20
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Amazon charges $215 for these items sold separately. Buy Now at Home Depot
- variable-speed dial with speed from 10,000 RPM to 31,000 RPM
- 1.5" of adjustable range
- tool-free spindle lock
Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "274196" to save $88. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- up to 3X more runtime, 20% more power, and 2X more recharges than standard Lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 48-11-2460
After coupon code "274196", it's $26 less than you'd pay at most stores for a new one. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- No battery is included.
- A 1-year Milwaukee warranty is provided.
- 1/2" keyless chunk
- 2,000 rpm
- brushless motor
- up to 32,000-BPM in hammer drill mode
- Model: 2804-80
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Apply coupon code "TK50%OFF" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- 6-point socket design
- deep depth
- chrome vanadium steel
- corrosion-resistant black phosphate finish
- storage case
- Model: HIS1A
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $92 ($47 off).
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- for masonry, concrete, rock, and more
- 3-flats on shank reduce slippage
- 3/16" to 1/2" sizes
- Model: DW5207
- UPC: 787721788096, 785533709049, 716080033219, 028874052079, 044905096775
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- one AC 120V outlet
- one USB-C PD port
- one USB-A port
- fits all M18 batteries
- Model: 2846-50
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- PowerState brushless motor
- hex key storage
- fires 3 nails per second
- zero ramp-up time
- Model: 2744-20
Apply coupon code "274196" to get this price. It's $69 less than what you'd pay for a new saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- A 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
- Model: 2631-20
- UPC: 045242530250
