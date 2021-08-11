Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller for $38
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller
$38 $65
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". It's $12 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
