Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Type Cover + 1yr Microsoft 365 for $730 at checkout

That's $129 less than we could find for this bundle purchased separately elsewhere. It's also only $1 more than the best price we've ever seen, which was a 2019 Black Friday deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "NEWYOGASALE2" to get this deal. That's $419 off and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BJ0005US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Plus, select items drop a further 5% via coupon code "PICKCR5". Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X 13" 128GB Commercial Tablet for $612.14 after code (low by $78).
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Staples
- Shipping is free for orders over $20 for Staples Rewards members (it's free to join); otherwise, choose in-store pickup.
- 104-key keyboard
- 3-button mouse
- Model: APB-00001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|35%
|$730 (exp 3 days ago)
|$730
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register