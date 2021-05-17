Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Type Cover + 1yr Microsoft 365 for $730 at checkout
eBay · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Type Cover + 1yr Microsoft 365
$730 at checkout $1,130
free shipping

That's $129 less than we could find for this bundle purchased separately elsewhere. It's also only $1 more than the best price we've ever seen, which was a 2019 Black Friday deal. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription for 1 user
  • Model: QWU00001QQ201024
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
