Microsoft Surface Go 2 Amber Lake Y m3 10.5" 128GB LTE Windows Tablet for $680

You'd pay at least $50 more for an unlocked model elsewhere.
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.10GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 PixelSense display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Model: TFZ-00001
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off.
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Clip the $50 off coupon on the product page for a $50 savings.
- This unit also includes a Hyundai 32GB microSD card.
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- Android 10 Go Edition
- WiFi & 4G LTE connectivity (makes calls)
- Model: HT10LB2MBKLTM
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. (You'd pay $200 elsewhere.)
- MediaTek Helio P60 2GHz 8-core processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 WFHD touch display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: HT10LA1MSGLTM
Thanks to the Amazon credit via coupon code "ZG29G3MTOWXC", that's the best deal we could find by $80.
- This item will be released on September 8, 2021.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM7325 octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 64GB expandable flash memory
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 11.0 OS
- Model: SM-T733NZKAXAR
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS".
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price.
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size.
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
You'd pay at least $175 more at other major retailers.
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- WiFi enabled
- LED lighting
- ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- Model: RF18A5101SR/AA
That's a $70 plummet from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than Amazon currently offers, although most retailers charge $50 or more.)
- 1280x720 (720p) video recording at 30fps
- noise-cancelling digital microphone
- auto-focus & auto-exposure
- high-precision glass element lens
- Model: H5D-00013
It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18.
- In Platinum.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
That's the best price we could find by $4.
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- 1 AA battery required (included)
- Model: RJN-00001
That's $10 off list, the best price we've seen, and one of the only places that has it in stock anywhere near MSRP, much less on sale.
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
