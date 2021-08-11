Microsoft Surface Go 2 Amber Lake Y m3 10.5" 128GB LTE Windows Tablet for $680
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Unlocked Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5" 128GB LTE Tablet w/ 1yr Microsoft 365
$680 $799
free shipping

You'd pay at least $50 more for an unlocked model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
Features
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.10GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
  • 10.5" 1920x1280 PixelSense display
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Model: TFZ-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 14% -- $680 Buy Now