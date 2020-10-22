New
Refurb Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$795 $1,200
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $150. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: PKX-00003
