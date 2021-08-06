Microsoft LifeCam Cinema 720p Webcam for $30
Microsoft LifeCam Cinema 720p Webcam
$30 $70
free shipping

That's a $70 plummet from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than Amazon currently offers, although most retailers charge $50 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 1280x720 (720p) video recording at 30fps
  • noise-cancelling digital microphone
  • auto-focus & auto-exposure
  • high-precision glass element lens
  • Model: H5D-00013
