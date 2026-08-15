This Master Lock Magnum set includes two padlocks that share the same keys for just $14. That's $31 cheaper than what you'd pay today at Home Depot. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The shackle is made from boron-carbide rated 50% harder than hardened steel, which adds pick and pry resistance for outdoor use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two padlocks included, both opened by either key
- Solid steel construction with a protective bumper for scratch resistance
- Boron-carbide shackle rated 50% harder than hardened steel
- Four-pin cylinder with dual ball-bearing locking mechanism
- 1.75" wide lock body with a 9/32" diameter, 2" long shackle
- Suitable for indoor and outdoor use on gates, sheds, and storage lockers
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At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
eBay's eufy Brand Outlet covers a wide range of smart home security gear, from solar-powered outdoor cameras to video doorbells and smart locks, with savings of up to 60% off. Even better, promo code "BRANDS20" takes an extra 20% off select items. (Some exclusions apply.) Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
Amazon offers the Master Lock Swivel Head Receiver Lock for $5.25, its best-ever price. You'd pay around $20 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/2" trailer hitch locking pin
- 5/8" trailer hitch locking pin
- locking head rotates 360 degrees
More Offers
Amazon offers the Master Lock Magnum Steel Keyed Alike Padlocks 2-Pack for $14.79, its best price of the past few years. You'd pay about double locally. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|61%
|$15 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$14
|Buy Now
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