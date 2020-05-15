Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a low by $50 and the best deal we could find; most stores charge $1,099. Buy Now at eBay
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Over 30 laptops and desktops are discounted, plus coupon code "CLEARMORE" stacks to take an extra $40 off $499, $80 off $799, or $120 off $1,149. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
That's $902 off list and the best price we could find for these specs. Buy Now at eBay
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
