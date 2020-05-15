Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
MSI GL63B Core i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,300
free shipping

That's a low by $50 and the best deal we could find; most stores charge $1,099. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 9th gen. Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GL639SDKB
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
