This Astro A20 X headset is $30 off the $179.99 regular price at Best Buy. It supports two-system PLAYSYNC switching between platforms like Xbox/Switch and PS5/PC, along with a 48 kHz microphone and customizable RGB lighting. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Switches audio between two systems with PLAYSYNC technology
- Weighs under 300 g for lightweight comfort
- 48 kHz high-resolution microphone with Blue VO!CE customization
- 8-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB with 16.8 million colors
- 40 mm PRO-G audio drivers
- 24-bit LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C wired connectivity
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Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of gaming gear, including controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus wireless and wired gaming headsets. Prices range from budget headsets at $12.59 up to higher-end options like the NACON Daija Arcade Fight Stick at $199. Several items show steep markdowns from their original prices, such as a gaming headset now $26.39, down from $199.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC
- Wired and wireless gaming headsets with noise-canceling microphones
- Bluetooth headsets for work and computer use
- Charging stations and rechargeable battery packs for controllers
- Power strips with USB ports and surge protection
Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games included
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless gaming headset compatible with Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile
- Sony PlayStation 27" QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset
- Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Star Fox available
Best Buy has discounts on Logitech racing wheels and gaming headsets, including Astro Gaming models. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is $199.99, down from $299.99, and the Logitech A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Base Station is $259.99, down from $299.99, among other offers. Shop Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers its Prime members the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Mini Controller with Mobile Clip in Pink for $13.99, its best-ever price. Yellow is a buck more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a mobile clip for vertical handheld gaming on a phone
- Compatible with Switch, Windows, and Android devices
- Clip fits phones up to 3.5" wide
- Firmware is upgradeable
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Amazon offers the Logitech Bolt USB-C Receiver for an all-time low of $7.24. That's an $8 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with up to 6 Logi Bolt wireless keyboards and mice on one receiver
- USB-C connector with a wireless range of up to 33 feet
- Works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS
The Logitech K400 Plus pairs a wireless keyboard with a built-in touchpad, letting a couch or lap setup skip a separate mouse entirely for controlling a PC-connected TV. At $28.49, that's a $5 drop since our mention from a couple of weeks ago. Setup is plug-and-play through a single USB receiver, with no software required to get it working. Logitech claims 18 months of battery life on two AA batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- Integrated wireless keyboard with large touchpad
- Plug-and-play USB Unifying receiver connectivity
- 18-month battery life with power-saving switch
- 33-foot wireless range for remote control
- Spill-resistant design for enhanced durability
With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard drops to $55.99, which is at least half what you'd pay for a new unit. Shipping is free. A 1-year Allstate warranty applies. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
This Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse is $31.99 at Best Buy. It's the best price we found by $6. It includes a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and a five-weight tuning system for adjusting balance. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory
- mechanical switch button tensioning
- programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology
- adjustable weight system
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|16%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
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