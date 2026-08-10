With promo code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard drops to $55.99, which is at least half what you'd pay for a new unit. Shipping is free. A 1-year Allstate warranty applies. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
The Logitech K400 Plus pairs a wireless keyboard with a built-in touchpad, letting a couch or lap setup skip a separate mouse entirely for controlling a PC-connected TV. At $28.49, that's a $5 drop since our mention from a couple of weeks ago. Setup is plug-and-play through a single USB receiver, with no software required to get it working. Logitech claims 18 months of battery life on two AA batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- Integrated wireless keyboard with large touchpad
- Plug-and-play USB Unifying receiver connectivity
- 18-month battery life with power-saving switch
- 33-foot wireless range for remote control
- Spill-resistant design for enhanced durability
At Amazon, get this Logitech K345 Full-Sized Wireless Keyboard for $12. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Logitech Bolt USB-C Receiver for an all-time low of $7.24. That's an $8 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with up to 6 Logi Bolt wireless keyboards and mice on one receiver
- USB-C connector with a wireless range of up to 33 feet
- Works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS
At $30, this Logitech G335 headset is $40 off its regular price. That's the lowest we found by $13. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs 8.5 oz. with an adjustable suspension headband
- Memory foam ear pads with sports mesh material
- 3.5mm audio jack works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch/Switch 2
- Flip-to-mute microphone and on-ear volume roller
- 40mm neodymium drivers for stereo sound
- Discord Certified for voice clarity
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|68%
|--
|$56
|Buy Now
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