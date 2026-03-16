expired
Amazon · Expired Mar 16, 2026
$36 $70
free shipping
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That's nearly half off the list price, and while that's not the best price we've ever seen for this mouse, it's the first time we've seen an Amazon credit offered up with the purchase. Factoring in that $20 credit — good for use on a future purchase — it's almost like getting the mouse for $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory
- mechanical switch button tensioning
- programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology
- adjustable weight system
- Model: 910-005469
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$36 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price