SideDeal's Instant Regret Kit is a $30 mystery grab bag with contents that are unknown by design, styled after the Japanese fukubukuro tradition of surprise bundles. Buyers can receive $3 in stores.com cash credit just for purchasing, and those who also buy from three unique Meh.com offers during the Meh-rathon can earn an additional $15 in coupons usable on Meh or SideDeal. Or just get it because you live dangerously. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Mystery grab bag with unknown contents
- Inspired by the Japanese fukubukuro mystery bag tradition
- Condition listed as "Regretful"
- One kit per account
- Includes one bag of mystery contents
This set of 6 officially licensed Michael Jordan cards is $89.49, down from $199.95. Every card in the set is graded Gem-Mint 10, and several feature 24KT gold detailing or basketball material textures. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
This 6-card Kobe Bryant rookie set is $92.99, down from $196. Every card is graded Gem-Mint 10 and officially licensed by Fleer and Skybox, with some featuring 23KT gold leaf and individually numbered serials. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
Fanatics offers thousands of trading cards spanning sports leagues and pop culture, with prices starting around $13. The selection ranges widely, from clearance cards under $50 to rare graded pieces featuring stars like Michael Jordan and Charizard cards from Pokemon sets. Many cards come authenticated or graded by services such as PSA, BGS, SGC, and CGC, covering everything from modern rookie cards to vintage finds. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Buy Now at Fanatics
Best Buy's Nintendo Collectibles sale covers Pokemon trading cards, plush toys, LEGO sets, and display accessories from brands like Funko, Ultra PRO, and Bandai. Deals include the Pokémon Salamence ex & Reshiram ex Premium Collection at $180, down from $249, and the Pokemon ME5 Mega Evolution Pitch Black Elite Trainer Boxes (2-Pack) at $219.99, down from $300. Smaller items like Bandai Pokémon model kits start under $6, giving shoppers options across a wide price range. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Shop Now at Best Buy
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
SideDeal offers this 2-Pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Water Bottles for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 67% off its $60 list price and works out to just $10 per bottle. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Each bottle holds 32 oz.
- Includes both a flip lid and a sport straw lid
- Triple-insulated to help maintain drink temperature
- Spill-proof design
- Set includes 2 bottles, 2 flip lids, 2 sport straw lids, and 4 straws
- Available in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, Pink, or Purple
A 2-pack of Qi2 foldable wireless chargers at $30 is worth noting if you have multiple iPhones or a mix of iPhone and AirPods to charge, since Qi2 delivers the full 15W MagSafe-equivalent speed. It's 75% off the $120 list price. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Qi2 certified 15W wireless fast charging
- Dual charging pads for phone and earbuds
- Foldable design for compact portability
- Magnetic attachment for precise device alignment
- Includes USB-C power delivery cable
Sonos One Gen 2 is a solid pick for anyone who wants room-filling sound with built-in Alexa or Google Assistant, and the ability to pair two units for stereo or expand into a multi-room setup. Get this certified refurb version for a savings of $89 at Sidedeal. Plus, get free shipping with promo code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- Far-field microphone array for voice control
- Class-D digital amplifiers and custom drivers
- Adjustable EQ settings in Sonos app
- Capacitive touch controls for volume and playback
- Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options
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