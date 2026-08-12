A two-pack of 10,000mAh power banks with 30W output covers most phones and tablets at a reasonable charging speed, and suits anyone who wants a spare for a bag, car, or travel kit. At $30, that's $50 off the $80 list price for both units combined. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Meh