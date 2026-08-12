A 2-pack of Qi2 foldable wireless chargers at $30 is worth noting if you have multiple iPhones or a mix of iPhone and AirPods to charge, since Qi2 delivers the full 15W MagSafe-equivalent speed. It's 75% off the $120 list price. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Qi2 certified 15W wireless fast charging
- Dual charging pads for phone and earbuds
- Foldable design for compact portability
- Magnetic attachment for precise device alignment
- Includes USB-C power delivery cable
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
Anlmz's 3-in-1 charging station lets you dock your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously from a single pad, which cuts down on cable clutter if you're in the Apple ecosystem. Apply coupon code "X6B7RHDF" for a total savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Smart chipset provides overcharge and safety protection
- Charge three devices simultaneously with one cable
- Compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
- Includes 18W adapter for high-speed charging
- Soft LED indicator designed for bedside use
Six ports and 200W of total output makes this a practical hub for households or desks where multiple devices need charging at once, and the GaN design keeps it compact relative to the wattage. At $56, it's $14 off the $70 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 200W total output power
- Six ports for simultaneous device charging
- 100W power delivery per USB-C port
- Charges devices to 50 percent in 28 minutes
- MultiProtect and ActiveShield 3.0 safety monitoring
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
SideDeal offers this 2-Pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Water Bottles for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 67% off its $60 list price and works out to just $10 per bottle. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Each bottle holds 32 oz.
- Includes both a flip lid and a sport straw lid
- Triple-insulated to help maintain drink temperature
- Spill-proof design
- Set includes 2 bottles, 2 flip lids, 2 sport straw lids, and 4 straws
- Available in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, Pink, or Purple
SideDeal offers the 8-Piece Raid Essentials Flying Bug Trap Bundle for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 71% off its $68 list price and a great value for stocking up on chemical-free indoor flying insect traps. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Includes 2 plug-in flying insect light trap bases
- Includes 6 dual-sided adhesive glue trap refills
- Uses continuous UV light to attract flies and gnats day and night
- Contains no chemical insecticides, sprays, or zapping
- Trap dimensions measure 3.38" L x 3" W x 5.13" H
- Kid and pet friendly when used as directed
A color-ambient lamp that projects soft lighting effects in a room, the BlissRadia connects via app for smart control and suits anyone furnishing a bedroom, gaming setup, or living space on a budget. At SideDeal, it's $10 less than you'd pay at Amazon, and you can score free shipping with promo code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- 16 million colors and tunable white light temperature
- Wi-Fi enabled for app and voice control compatibility
- Integrated microphone for sound-reactive light effects
- Dimmable brightness levels via smart home integrations
- Model: BL-RD-01
A two-pack of 10,000mAh power banks with 30W output covers most phones and tablets at a reasonable charging speed, and suits anyone who wants a spare for a bag, car, or travel kit. At $30, that's $50 off the $80 list price for both units combined. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Meh
- 10,000mAh total battery capacity per unit
- 30W maximum power delivery output
- Integrated foldable USB-C cable design
- Dual-device simultaneous charging capability
- Compact sling-style portable form factor
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|SideDeal
|75%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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