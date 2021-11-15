That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- CD/DVD rewrite & media playback capability
- Model: DB65
Apply coupon code "05dynamite" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pink (pictured) and Violet.
- Sold by Hitachi-LG Data Storage via Amazon.
- compatible with multiple operating systems
- Model: GPM2MK10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Get extra savings when you spend $20 or more on clothing, shoes, sporting gear, and more for men, women, and kids. Over 1,900 items available. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals ZX 8000 Superstar Shoes for $44.99 in cart ($95 off list).
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
