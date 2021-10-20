That's $65 less than we saw just two days ago, and the best deal we could find now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touch display
- 12GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- for use as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 82BH0006US
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Touch Laptop
Apply coupon code "IDEA5DB2" to save $170 off the list price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000AUS
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0003US
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
That's a savings of $207 off list price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM. %128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ00E0US
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 11th-Gen. i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop
It's $240 off the list price and the best deal we could find.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82JM0002US
HP 11.6" Chromebook
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
Lenovo ThinkPad T420 Core i5 14.1" Laptop
That's a savings of $380 off list price.
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Laptops at Staples: deals from $200
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200.
Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
Adidas Shoes at eBay: Up to 70% off + extra 25% off
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL250FF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry.
Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
Dyson at eBay: Up to 30% off + extra 15% off
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more.
Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Unlocked Cell Phones at eBay: deals from $50
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more.
Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86.
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
Lenovo Tab P11 MediaTek 11" 128GB Android Tablet
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25.
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
It's $80 under what you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8166 2GHz Processor
- 7" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android Go 11 OS
- Model: ZA8C0001US
Lenovo Tab M8 MediaTek 8" 32GB Android Tablet
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get it for $56 off list and $6 under our August mention.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.0GHz Octa-Core CPU
- 8.0" FHD 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen display
- 3GB RAM & 32GB eMMC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera; 5-megapixel fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5F0023US
