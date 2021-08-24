Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $400

That's a savings of $220 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB Ram; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H80002US
That's $131 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $91 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Abyss Blue.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82H8005NUS
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
It's the lowest price we could find by $161. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Redeem the rebate (on the product page under the price) to get this deal.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Prestige 14 EVO A11M-221
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $174.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 320 x 240-pixel color screen
Coupon code "SNEAKYTABS" drops the price – many stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Get this price via coupon code "ACC10EXTRA". You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Platinum Grey
- 1200 DPI resolution optical sensor
- Model: GY50Z18984
That's $70 under our April mention, $58 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most retailers charge $549 for the tablet alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: STQ00001
