Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $400
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 36 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop
$400 $620
free shipping

That's a savings of $220 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB Ram; 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 82H80002US
