That's a huge $149 drop since our mention last year and the best price we can find by $9.
Sold by Lenovo on eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Published 14 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Coupon code "HOLIDAYTABS" cuts it to $70 off list price.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's $9 under our mention from last week (it also beats Lenovo's early Black Friday mention by $15), and the best price we've seen. It's also $42 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct today.
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
This is a $27 low today, $7 less than we saw it two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen.
Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.0GHz Octa-Core CPU
- 8.0" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen display
- 3GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera; 5MP fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5F0023US
Shop a range of discounted Fire tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021) for $99.99 ($50 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- At this price in Gray.
- Android 11
- 8.7" 1340x800 dislay
- MediaTek processor
- Model: SM-T220NZAAXAR
That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find.
- 4GB RAM; 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB w/ microSD slot)
- 10.1" 1080p display (10% brighter than previous model)
- Wireless charging
- Model: B08BX6B43K
Save an extra $50 or more when you add 5 items to cart, with laptops, tablets, desktops, video game accessories and consoles, monitors, and more on offer. Shop Now at eBay
Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10.
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere.
Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Apply coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25" for a $27 drop from our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for any color now by $26.)
Sold by adidas via eBay.
Apply coupon code "CYBERSMART7" for a savings of $48, which drops it $40 under the best price we could find.
- voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: ZG38C03149
With the addition of coupon code "CLEAR10", this beats our mention from last week that didn't include the code.
Some clearance items drop in price via the on-page coupon codes, and "CLEAR10" doesn't apply to those.
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13.
- In Silver or White.
Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's $120 under list price.
