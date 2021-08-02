Lenovo Ideapad 3 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $356

That's $209 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- In Abyss Blue.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WE00ENUS
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this week, $54 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Digital pen included
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Apply code "B2SCHOOLDB5" to save $90 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 1.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82G4002QUS
That's $1,021 off list, and at least $650 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ave_electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz/2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Verizon 5G integrated mobile broadband
- Model: 82AK0002US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes HP Wireless 220 Mouse
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's the lowest price we could find by $174. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on over 200 items, with the sale covering the entire family, with women's t-shirts starting from $7, men's t-shirts from $12, men's shorts from $22, women's shorts from $23, men's hoodies from $26, kids' shoes from $28, men's shoes from $31, women's shoes from $33, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes for $37.55 (low by $7).
That's $131 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Get this price via coupon code "ACC10EXTRA". It's the best we could find by $8, although most sellers charge $240. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
- UPC: 760575583895
That's $1 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $1 today. (Most stores charge $15 or more.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- turn off remotely via Link App
- works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: ZA7F0000WW
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Abyss Blue.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
