Lenovo Ideapad 3 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $356
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo Ideapad 3 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop
$356 $450
free shipping

That's $209 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • In Abyss Blue.
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81WE00ENUS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Touchscreen SSD Top Tech Popularity: 3/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% -- $356 Buy Now