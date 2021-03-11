New
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$790 $1,100
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81X3000WUS
