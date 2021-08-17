Refurb Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $135
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$135 $899
free shipping

It's $764 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by bidallies via eBay.
  • Available in Platinum Gray.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • Model: LMG820UM1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay LG
Android Top Tech Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 84% $135 (exp 2 hrs ago) $135 Buy Now